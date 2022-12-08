Asian Paints, Bata India, Ambuja Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Thursday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,290 with a stop loss at Rs 3,200
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 504
Sell Bata India for a target of Rs 1,650 with a stop loss at Rs 1,705
Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,170 with a stop loss at Rs 1,221
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Sell IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,100 with a stop loss at Rs 1,200 -1,090
Buy Ambuja Cement for a target of Rs 595-600 with a stop loss at Rs 574
