Market Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment Updated : February 10, 2020 08:27 AM IST China's central bank has taken a raft of measures to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stumbled 0.7 percent to be on track for its second straight day of loss. The losses extended from Wall Street on Friday where the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.5 percent while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5 percent.