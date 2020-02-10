Associate Partners
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Rally in global equity markets runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
Oil prices rise after Russia backs possible output cuts
Rupee opens higher at 71.21 against dollar
Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment

Updated : February 10, 2020 08:27 AM IST

China's central bank has taken a raft of measures to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stumbled 0.7 percent to be on track for its second straight day of loss.
The losses extended from Wall Street on Friday where the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.5 percent while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5 percent.

Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market cap

As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

