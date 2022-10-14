Asian Energy Services shares surge 19% on order win

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Asian Energy Services along with its joint venture partner Furnace Fabrica has secured contract worth Rs 161 crore (excluding GST) from the Singareni Collieries.

Asian Energy Services Ltd shares surged almost 20 percent in trade on Friday, recovering a major part of their fall in the last three months, after the company announced that it has secured an order worth over Rs 161 crore.

Shares of Asian Energy Services were trading at Rs 84.85 apiece, up 18.5 percent, compared with their previous close of Rs 71.55 at the time of publishing.

The stock also witnessed a huge spike in its trading volumes, with the number of shares changing hands seeing an 18-fold increase on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

When compared to its six-month-ago price, the stock is still down 27 percent.

Asian Energy Services said in a press release that the company along with its joint venture partner Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd has secured a contract worth Rs 161 crore (excluding GST) from the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd for the design, supply, erection, commissioning, construction and testing of a coal handling plant at RG OC3, Telangana.

“The third of its kind, Asian has achieved a key milestone with this project to emerge as a dependable and cost-efficient service partner to the Indian coal industry,” the company said in the release.

Ashutosh Kumar, whole-time Director and CEO of Asian Energy Services, added, “We are quite confident of turning coal evacuation infrastructure into a stable business vertical as the government aims to increase domestic coal production to 1.2 billion metric tonnes.”

Asian Energy Services, formerly known as Asian Oilfield Services Ltd (AOSL), is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India.

The services offered by the company include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM (coal bed methane) exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. Its clients include industry leaders like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India, and GAIL India, among others.

