Asia stocks paralysed, bonds electrified by recession risk

Updated : August 08, 2019 08:29 AM IST

Asian shares braced for more volatility on Thursday as eye-catching easings by central banks stoked fears of global recession, driving U.S. yields to near-record lows and lifting gold past $1,500 for the first time since 2013.
Early Thursday, Asian share markets were wobbly, as investors tried to find their footing after enduring a string of heavy losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 percent, having shed 8 percent in less than two weeks.
