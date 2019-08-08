Asia stocks paralysed, bonds electrified by recession risk
Updated : August 08, 2019 08:29 AM IST
Asian shares braced for more volatility on Thursday as eye-catching easings by central banks stoked fears of global recession, driving U.S. yields to near-record lows and lifting gold past $1,500 for the first time since 2013.
Early Thursday, Asian share markets were wobbly, as investors tried to find their footing after enduring a string of heavy losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 percent, having shed 8 percent in less than two weeks.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more