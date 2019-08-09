Asia stocks inch up but gains capped by fresh Sino-US trade worries
Updated : August 09, 2019 06:55 AM IST
Weighing on risk appetite was a report from Bloomberg that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses for US firms to restart trade with Huawei Technologies. That sent US stock futures down as much as 0.6 percent in early Asian trade.
Japan’s Nikkei average advanced 0.6 percent, while Australian stocks stood flat and South Korean stocks gained 1.0 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields closed 2.4 basis points higher at 1.715 percent after hitting 1.595 percent on Wednesday, which was their lowest level since October 2016.
