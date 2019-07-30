Asia stocks higher ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
Updated : July 30, 2019 07:02 AM IST
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.15 percent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 percent.
The US Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, at which it is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. If implemented, it would be the central bank’s first rate cut in a decade.
Also drawing some attention were US-China trade negotiations due to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, although expectations for progress during the two-day meeting are low with the markets hoping the two sides can at least detail commitments for “goodwill” gestures.
