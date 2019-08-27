Asia stocks, bond yields rise as trade war fears ease
Updated : August 27, 2019 06:40 AM IST
South Korea's KOSPI added 0.8 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose one percent.
Supporting the market mood, US President Donald Trump on Monday flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believe Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was at 1.530 percent, pulled back from a three-year low of 1.443 percent reached on Monday on the back of wide-spread risk aversion.
