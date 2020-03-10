  • SENSEX
Asia shares try to stabilise, pin hopes on policy stimulus

Updated : March 10, 2020 08:56 AM IST

Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury debt doubled to 0.68 percent and oil prices rallied more than 6 percent, offering hope that markets had found a floor, even just fleetingly.
Investors seemed to take heart with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rallying 2.4 percent after an early slide. EUROSTOXX 50 futures also rose 1.7 percent.
A steadier tone on Tuesday saw Brent crude futures add $2.22 to $36.58 a barrel, while US crude bounced $1.66 to $32.79.
