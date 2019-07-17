Asia shares slip, dollar gains as sterling slides

Early action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.18 percent. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3 percent and South Korea 0.8 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interest income. Bank of America and Netflix report on Wednesday.
The dollar was a major beneficiary at 97.381 on a basket of currencies, having risen 0.5 percent overnight. The euro fell back to $1.1210, while the dollar firmed to 108.27 yen.
