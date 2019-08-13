Asia shares slip as Hong Kong unrest, Argentine peso crash rattle investors
Updated : August 13, 2019 08:27 AM IST
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26 percent while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.28 percent.
Markets were hit with further turbulence after protesters managed to close down Hong Kong’s airport on Monday.
The Argentine peso collapsed overnight, falling to 55.85 to the dollar, after voters snubbed Macri by giving the opposition a surprisingly bigger-than-expected victory in Sunday’s primary election.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more