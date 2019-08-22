Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Updated : August 22, 2019 06:36 AM IST
Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 percent and Australian shares 0.3 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates but were united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more easing.
The dollar had already bounced overnight, rising to 98.263 on a basket of currencies from a low of 97.948. It also reached 106.57 yen from a trough of 106.21.
