Asia shares edge higher, oil slips as Suez Canal ship re-floated Updated : March 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, with activity restrained by the approach of quarter-end. Yields on US 10-year notes eased a touch on Monday to 1.66 , but were still not far from the recent 13-month top of 1.754 . Published : March 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST