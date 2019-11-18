Asia shares await on US-China trade progress, Fed events
Updated : November 18, 2019 08:31 AM IST
Asian share markets got the week off to a muted start on Monday as jaded investors awaited real evidence on progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.06 percent in very light volumes.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.05 percent but remained short of its recent 13-month top.
