Market Asia market remain cautious ahead of Fed Reserve's policy decision, corporate earnings Updated : April 29, 2020 07:39 AM IST Asia market remains cautious ahead of Fed Reserve's policy decision and corporate earnings. Japan's markets will remain closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Analysts said it was unlikely the Fed would make further major policy moves.