Ashoka Buildcon's share price surged 7 percent on Thursday after the company reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The stock gained as much as 7 percent to Rs 69.40 per share on the NSE. At 10:21 am, the shares traded 6 percent higher quoting to Rs 69.

The Highways-builder total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As on September 30, the company said its total order book stood at Rs 9,300 crore. Of the total order book, the contribution from the road hybrid annuity model (HAM) and road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) is Rs 4,323 crore and Rs 3,247 crore, respectively.

According to the company's BSE filing, it received big projects during the quarter including 2 NHAI projects worth Rs 13,900 million under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I in Bihar under the EPC route.

It further received the Kandi Ramsanpalle road HAM project worth Rs 10,000 million and Kharar Ludhiana Road Project HAM worth Rs 658 million.