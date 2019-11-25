Ashoka Buildcon shares rally 11 percent after receipt of LoA from NHAI

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. surged over 11 percent on Monday after its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Ltd received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon shares advanced as much as 11.5 percent to Rs 104.05 per share intraday on the BSE.

The project is for four laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the state of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs 1,000 crore and the design length is 39.980 Km, the company said.