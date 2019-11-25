Market
Ashoka Buildcon shares rally 11 percent after receipt of LoA from NHAI
Updated : November 25, 2019 11:23 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon shares advanced as much as 11.5 percent to Rs 104.05 per share intraday on the BSE.
The project is for four laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the state of Telangana.
