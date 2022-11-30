Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1,668 crore NHAI project

The project involves the construction of a 6-lane elevated corridor along with the development of an existing 4-lane road at ground level from the Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.

Buy / Sell Ashoka Buildcon share TRADE

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project involving the construction of a 6-lane elevated corridor in Kerala.

Ashoka Buildcon said that it had submitted a bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a 6-lane elevated corridor along with the development of an existing 4-lane road at ground level from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66 under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode.

Also Read: Ashoka Buildcon shares rise after getting provisional certificate for NHAI project

The company has now emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the project, the bid value of which is Rs 1,668.50 crore.

Reacting to the announcement, the Ashoka Buildcon stock rose up to 3.5 percent to hit a high of Rs 79.60 in early trade on Wednesday.

The Ashoka Buildcon stock has proven to be an underperformer over the past year. Its share price has slipped more than 16 percent during the period compared to a 9.3 percent increase in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

During the September quarter, the company’s consolidated net profit declined 20.4 percent to Rs 63.66 crore. Net sales witnessed a 43 percent increase to Rs 1,807 crore. The total order book stood at Rs 14,901 crore.

In a post-earnings note, brokerage firm HDFC Securities said it was maintaining a ‘BUY’ on the Ashoka Buildcon stock, with a reduced target price of Rs 134 per share.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon are trading at Rs 79.50, up 3.38 percent.