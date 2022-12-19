English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Ashoka Buildcon subsidiaries sell stake in toll road company to NIIF for Rs 691 crore; shares rise

Ashoka Buildcon subsidiaries sell stake in toll road company to NIIF for Rs 691 crore; shares rise

Ashoka Buildcon subsidiaries sell stake in toll road company to NIIF for Rs 691 crore; shares rise
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:00:23 PM IST (Published)

The disposal of shares by ACL and VHL is slated to be completed by July 31, 2023.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Ashoka Buildcon share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. has announced the disposal of stake by its subsidiaries, Ashoka Concession Ltd. (ACL) and Viva Highways Ltd. (VHL), in the Jaora-Nayagaon Toll Road Company (JTCL).


The company said that it had entered into an agreement with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. (NIIF) to sell 100 percent of the share capital and settlement of assets for Rs 691 crore.

Both the subsidiaries of Ashoka Buildcon presently make up 48 percent of shares, while 37.74 percent of shares are owned by ACL and 10.26 percent by VHL in JTCL. The remaining 52 percent of shares are held by Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments Pte Ltd., SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust, and other shareholders of JTCL.

Also Read: Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1,668 crore NHAI project

Registered under the SEBI Regulations, 2012, NIIF is a category II alternative investment fund acting through its investment manager National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The disposal of shares by ACL and VHL is slated to be completed by July 31, 2023, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent including approval from the lenders of JTCL and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon ended 2.55 percent higher at Rs 84.30 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ashoka BuildconAshoka Buildcon sharesNIIF

Previous Article

Here's what led to UTI AMC's best single-day performance in nine months

Next Article

Patel family becomes single largest promoter shareholder in GMM Pfaudler