Ashok Leyland's share price pared all morning gains on Friday after the company reported a weak set of March quarter earnings. The stock rose as much as 4 percent to Rs 55.50 apiece on the NSE. However, it reversed all gains to trade 0.47 percent lower to Rs 53.20.

The auto manufacturer's consolidated net profit plunged 92.31 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 57.78 crore as against Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,088.04 crore versus Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.

In May 2020, the company had reported an 89 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 1,420 units against 13,172 in the same month last year.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said, “This has been a challenging year for the industry, which witnessed a significant decline in volumes (42 percent). Consequently, Ashok Leyland also saw a reduction in volume. Despite the drop in the volumes, we have been able to achieve an EBITDA of 6.7 percent."