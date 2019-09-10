Ashok Leyland to suspend production at various plants this month
Updated : September 10, 2019 06:55 AM IST
Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will suspend work at its various manufacturing facilities across the country this month in order to adjust production with market demand.
"Following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products," the Hinduja Group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.
