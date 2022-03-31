Ashok Leyland shares gain after CLSA retains 'buy' call

Ashok Leyland shares rose on Thursday despite a mixed trend in the auto space, after CLSA maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock. The Ashok Leyland scrip rose as much as 2.6 percent to Rs 118 on BSE during the session.

by more than 12 percent. The gain in Ashok Leyland shares comes even as the brokerage lowered its target price for the stock

CLSA now has a target of Rs 138 for Ashok Leyland shares, as against Rs 157 earlier.

The brokerage also revised downwards its earnings estimates for the automaker citing commodity pressure that may impact its margin.

However, CLSA continues to be positive on Ashok Leyland as it is of the view that commercial vehicle volumes are on an upturn.

CLSA's 'buy' call comes at a time when auto manufacturers are struggling against a prolonged shortage of semiconductor chips and rising input costs on account of higher commodity prices.

Ashok Leyland's utilisation levels for its truck fleet are at historic high levels and f reight demand is quite strong, according to CLSA.

Ashok Leyland shares have given a return of 3.2 percent in the past year, a period in which the Nifty50 rose 18.9 percent.