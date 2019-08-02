Earnings
Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales
Updated : August 02, 2019 11:15 AM IST
At 10:35 am, the stock was trading 10.31 percent lower at Rs 61.75 on the NSE.
The stock has fallen 36 percent in 2019.
