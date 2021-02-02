Market Ashok Leyland shares zoom 8% to 52-week high on strong Jan sales, scrappage policy Updated : February 02, 2021 12:14 PM IST The company’s total sales in January 2021 rose 11 percent to 13,126 units as against 11,850 units sold in January 2020. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight call on Ashok Leyland stock and raised the target price to Rs 155 per share from Rs 63 earlier. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply