The share price of Ashok Leyland surged 7 percent on Thursday after the commercial vehicles firm announced its plan to create two new subsidiaries to strengthen its footprint in green transport solutions.

"Ashok Leyland Ltd through its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd, the UK based EV producer of Buses and Vans announced its global expansion plans into India and its plan to create two subsidiary companies," it said in a BSE filing.

The stock rose as much as 6.8 percent to its intra-day high of Rs 124.80 per share.

The first subsidiary Switch Mobility Automotive is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd, which will focus on providing Mobility as a service offering.

It further said that together, Switch and OHM will provide a net carbon zero-emission solution to India’s exciting trend towards EV urban buses and LCVs.

“Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd will help us fulfill our aspiration of zero carbon emission transportation. With a strong presence and proven expertise in the commercial vehicle market in India and the experience of operating a large number of electric vehicles successfully in India and the U.K, we see huge opportunities for growth through Switch’s expansion in Indian and Global markets,” said Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley is bullish on Ashok Leyland's plans. It has an ‘overweight’ rating for Ashok Leyland with a price target of Rs 142

“We do not value Switch Mobility in our sum-of-the-parts valuation, currently, as the business is very small in scale. But we will monitor new EC order wins by the entity both in India and overseas," said the brokerage.