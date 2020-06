The share price of Ashok Leyland declined over 6 percent on Monday after global research firm CLSA maintained its 'Underperform' rating on the stock. The stock fell as much as 6.78 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 48.80 on the BSE.

CLSA has maintained its 'Underperform' rating on the stock but raised the target price to Rs 53 from Rs 47 per share earlier.

The brokerage also raised its FY21-22 EBITDA by 6-8 percent and does not expect any meaningful positive triggers in the near term. It believes that the truck cycle is likely to revive only in FY22.

“Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 4QFY20 operating results were better than estimates. The beat was driven entirely by higher realisations as the share of heavy trucks improved to 66 percent within MHCVs. We believe this was partially due to BS6-related pre-buying in these segments,” CLSA said.