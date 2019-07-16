Market
Ashok Leyland shares fall 4% over 9-day shutdown at Pantnagar plant
Updated : July 16, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Share price of Ashok Leyland falls nearly 4 percent intraday after the commercial vehicle maker closed its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand for 9 days.
The company in its regulatory filing said the Pantnagar plant would remain closed from July 16 to 24 owing to weak demand and outlook.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more