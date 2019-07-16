cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Ashok Leyland shares fall 4% over 9-day shutdown at Pantnagar plant

Updated : July 16, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Share price of Ashok Leyland falls nearly 4 percent intraday after the commercial vehicle maker closed its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand for 9 days.
The company in its regulatory filing said the Pantnagar plant would remain closed from July 16 to 24 owing to weak demand and outlook.
Ashok Leyland shares fall 4% over 9-day shutdown at Pantnagar plant
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV