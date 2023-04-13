Ashok Leyland launches e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles, Goldman Sachs neutral

The Re-AL platform will offer customers a range of features such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports.

Hinduja Group's flagship and leading commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced the launch of its e-marketplace 'Re-AL' for used commercial vehicles. The online marketplace will facilitate customers to exchange used vehicles and upgrade to new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Ashok Leyland with a 'Neutral' recommendation and a target price of Rs 140 per share, showing a potential upside of more than 1 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

The brokerage believes that fast growth in the past two years is expected to normalise due to the mid-cycle phase of the Indian CV market.

The brokerage expects a 25 percent CAGR in EBITDA over the fiscal years 2023-26, driven by Ashok Leyland’s steady progress in the LCV segment.

Ashok Leyland also has plans for modular vehicle ranges and alternate powertrains.

The Hinduja Group company reported a 19 percent year-on-year rise in its sales in domestic and overseas markets at 23,926 units for March 2023. Total sales grew by 50 percent to 1,92,205 units in the fiscal year 2023 from 1,28,326 units sold in the previous year.

Shares of Ashok Leyland are trading 0.80 percent higher at Rs 138.60.