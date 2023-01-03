Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, SBI Card and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Tuesday amid negative cues from global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 81.5 points or 0.4 percent to 18,141.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 155 with a stop loss at Rs 146
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 478
Sell Britannia for a target of Rs 4,205 with a stop loss at Rs 4,330
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,120 with a stop loss at Rs 2,240
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,090
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 870
Sell Britannia with a stop loss at Rs 4,380
Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 790