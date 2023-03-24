homemarket Newsstocks NewsAshiana Housing highest bidder for HSIIDC's Gurugram residential project

Ashiana Housing highest bidder for HSIIDC's Gurugram residential project

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 24, 2023 3:59:02 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd ended at Rs 146.00, down by Rs 2.50, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd on Friday said the company is the highest bidder for a residential project in Gurugram by Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

Recommended Articles

View All

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


HSIIDC has confirmed Ashiana Housing as the highest bidder, in an e-auction organised by them, for the allotment of 43,708 square meters of land for a residential project in Manesar (Gurugram), the company said.
The land is located at Naurangpur Road, Sector 80, Gurgaon-122004 and it will be utilised for the group housing project and has an approximate saleable area of 10.30 lakh square feet, the company said.
Also Read: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar acquires stake in two companies worth Rs 800 crore
Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, which is listed on the stock exchanges, is a mid-income housing developer with a primary focus on offering a premium lifestyle at accessible prices across its 50+ projects in the space of senior living, comfortable homes, and kid-centric homes.
With a presence across nine cities in India, Ashiana Housing has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 15,000-plus happy families.
Last year, Ashiana Housing announced an investment of Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The company launched a new project 'Ashiana Advik', which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi.
Also Read: Aether Industries to set up new units in Gujarat with investment of Rs 1,000 crore
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gurugram

Previous Article

RITES JV bags order worth Rs 122 crore from Assam governemnt

Next Article

Finance Bill 2023: Royalty tax paid by Indian firms to foreign companies hiked to 20%