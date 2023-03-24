Ashiana Housing highest bidder for HSIIDC's Gurugram residential project

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd ended at Rs 146.00, down by Rs 2.50, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.
Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd on Friday said the company is the highest bidder for a residential project in Gurugram by Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).
HSIIDC has confirmed Ashiana Housing as the highest bidder, in an e-auction organised by them, for the allotment of 43,708 square meters of land for a residential project in Manesar (Gurugram), the company said.
The land is located at Naurangpur Road, Sector 80, Gurgaon-122004 and it will be utilised for the group housing project and has an approximate saleable area of 10.30 lakh square feet, the company said.
Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, which is listed on the stock exchanges, is a mid-income housing developer with a primary focus on offering a premium lifestyle at accessible prices across its 50+ projects in the space of senior living, comfortable homes, and kid-centric homes.
With a presence across nine cities in India, Ashiana Housing has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 15,000-plus happy families.
Last year, Ashiana Housing announced an investment of Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The company launched a new project 'Ashiana Advik', which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi.
