Asahi Songwon to take planned maintenance of Vadodara unit immediately

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 8:48:25 PM IST (Published)

Asahi Songwon exports products to more than 20 countries and 56 percent of its revenue comes from overseas markets.

 Chemical manufacturer Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. on Thursday announced the temporary shutdown of its blue pigment plant at Padra in Vadodara district of Gujarat for planned maintenance with immediate effect.

The Ahmedabad-based company in a filing to stock exchanges stated that the planned shutdown will have no effect on its sales as it has enough reserve stocks.


Asahi Songwon Colors is a manufacturer of blue (Phthalocyanine) pigments for the ink, plastics, paint, textile, and paper industry with globally benchmarked manufacturing capabilities. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Padra and Dahej in Gujarat.

The Padra facility produces CPC blue crude, beta blue, and alpha blue products. The company’s product range includes pigment green 7, CPC blue crude, pigment alfa blue, and pigment beta blue.

Asahi Songwon exports products to more than 20 countries and 56 percent of its revenue comes from overseas markets.

The company reported total revenue of Rs 127.52 crore for the September quarter, a year-on-year growth of 34.42 percent.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 7.49 crore during the quarter, a decrease of 36.36 percent quarter-on-quarter and a decline of 27.63 percent year-on-year.

Shares of the company closed higher by 0.67 percent at Rs 257.05 on the BSE on Thursday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
