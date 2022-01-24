New age tech cos could fall 80-90% in 2022, says Big Bear Shankar Sharma

New age tech companies—the darlings of fund managers and retail investors alike just a few months back—are bearing the brunt of the selling fury on Dalal Street Monday.

Shares of Zomato Paytm , PB Fintech, CarTrade, Nykaa, Fino Payments Bank have all fallen to their lowest levels since listing. Shares of Paytm and CarTrade are now down by more than 50 percent from their issue price, while Zomato, one of the star performers in the pack, is not far from its issue price after a spectacular performance in the first three months after listing.

EXPLAINED

Independent market expert Shankar Sharma , known more for his aggressive bearish calls than bullish ones, has cautioned that these shares may still have room to slide further.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sharma said one should not be surprised if new age tech companies fall 80-90 percent by the end of 2022.

“Market is seeing normalisation of previous 24 months; it has been better than expected for many months and there needed to be some normalisation,” he said.

He said the run up in prices had pushed many segments of the market into the overvalued zone.

At the same time, India as a market is relatively better placed compared to other emerging markets and could remain an outperformer in 2022 as well, Sharma said, adding that India had a solid buffer in the form of domestic liquidity.

Foreign funds have net sold over Rs 8000 crore so far in January, but brokers say interest from individual investors, particularly wealthy investors, has been quite strong.

Monthly inflows into mutual fund schemes by way of systematic investment plans(SIP) is now over Rs 10,000 crore, creating a problem of plenty for fund managers.

Sharma said there were a number of stocks in the chemical and pharma sectors that were going cheap.