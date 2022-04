As Street awaits RBI policy announcements, how rate-sensitive stocks fare

A majority of interest rate-sensitive stocks rose on Friday as Dalal Street participants awaited the outcome of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee 's first bi-monthly deliberations of FY23.

SBI, PNB, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cholamandalam, SBI Life, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers in early deals, trading with gains of between 0.2 percent ant 6.5 percent. Real estate and consumer durable names such as Prestige, Suntech, Sobha, Titan, Dixon and Whirlpool also held above the flatline.

On the other hand, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, DLF and Oberoi Realty were among the laggards, struggling with losses to the tune of 0.2-2.5 percent.

Here's how the rate-sensitive stocks fared ahead of the RBI announcements:

Banking

Stock Change (%) BANDHANBNK 3.6 AUBANK 1.5 FEDERALBNK 0.8 PNB 0.4 SBIN 0.3 INDUSINDBK 0.3 KOTAKBANK 0.2 AXISBANK 0.2 IDFCFIRSTB 0 BANKBARODA -0.1 HDFCBANK -0.5 ICICIBANK -0.5

Financial services

Stock Change (%) CHOLAFIN 6.5 MUTHOOTFIN 1.4 SBILIFE 0.8 ICICIPRULI 0.6 RECLTD 0.6 BAJAJFINSV 0.4 PFC 0.3 HDFCAMC 0.3 SRTRANSFIN 0.3 BAJFINANCE -0.1 HDFCLIFE -0.3 SBICARD -0.4 HDFC -0.6 ICICIGI -0.9 PEL -1.5

Auto

Stock Change (%) TVSMOTOR 1.4 BALKRISIND 1.1 TIINDIA 0.9 TATAMOTORS 0.4 ASHOKLEY 0.3 MARUTI 0.3 BOSCHLTD 0.2 M&M 0 BHARATFORG 0 MRF -0.2 BAJAJ-AUTO -0.3 HEROMOTOCO -0.3 EICHERMOT -0.4 SONACOMS -0.7 ESCORTS -6.1

Realty

Stock Change (%) PRESTIGE 1.4 SUNTECK 0.7 SOBHA 0.5 PHOENIXLTD 0.5 BRIGADE 0.3 LODHA 0.3 GODREJPROP -0.1 DLF -0.2 IBREALEST -1.2 OBEROIRLTY -2.5

Consumer durables