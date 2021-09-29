As S&P 500 suffers worst slump in 4 months, a look at Wall St's wildest days in past 10 years

It was not just any other day but the worst one on September 28, 2021, for Wall Street in more than four months. Investors the world over were once again spooked by rising US Treasury yields and inflation. Doubts among investors over an even quicker tapering of pandemic-era stimulus in the world's largest economy was also the culprit.

The S&P 500 index's two percent slump was only the fourth of its kind so far in 2021 so far. Others took place on May 12, February 2 and January 27. It immediately put the index - one of Wall Street's three main gauges - on track for its worst monthly fall since September 2020.

Key factors behind Wall St's worst day since May 12

Worries about inflation, debt ceiling negotiations

Fears that Fed might take lesser time for tightening its COVID-era monetary policy

A surge in US benchmark bond yields to levels last seen in June

Investors losing risk appetite; dumping of tech, rate-sensitive shares

Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet falling 2.4-3.6 percent

Persistent worries of COVID-19-caused slowdown

And here's how the 500-scrip index has performed in the past five years (notice the pandemic-caused dip):

Now, here's a look at some of the wildest days in the US markets in the past 10 years: