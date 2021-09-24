As Sensex surpasses 60,000 for first time, here's what D-Street experts say

Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh record highs on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex index crossing the 60,000 mark for the first time ever. Gains across most sectors led by banking and IT shares pushed the market higher. The 30-scrip index completed a 10,000-point journey to the 60,000 mark within months, having hit the 50,000 level intraday trade for the first time in January 2021.

Here's what analysts said on the Sensex's latest milestone:

Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO- Retail, IIFL Securities:

"Expectations of solid economic recovery and sustained growth in the next couple of years is keeping the bulls enthused. Also from a global funds perspective, India remains an attractive destination, especially in the China Plus One scenario. Retail investors must have a diversified portfolio at this stage to face any kind of volatility."

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

"We are in a classic bull market, like the 2003-2007 phase, which is likely to continue for the next 2-3 years. However, I will put the word of caution after a parabolic move in the last few days because short-term correction can't be ruled out in the coming days."

"We are in a strong uptrend and outperforming global markets while some mean reversion can be seen in the coming days where rising crude oil prices and a surge in US bond yields could cause near-term volatility."

"Since the overall view is bullish and Sensex can march towards the 1,00,000 mark in this bull run, investors are advised to remain invested where any 10-20 percent correction will be a great buying opportunity. SIP is the best way to ride the current bull run."