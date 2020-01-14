As market hits new high, investors must avoid temptation of getting into junk

As I write this, we are preparing ourselves to complete the unfinished business of Nifty hitting 12,345 and possibly marching towards the 13,000 mark on which I have written many blogs. The reason I am writing this blog is one of my friends posted an interesting tweet on this debate between value and growth and how this phase is going to test one’s investing skills.

What a month it has been for investors! Despite the scare of US-Iran tensions and a sharp knock on the index during that three-day period, not only has the market come out of it unscathed but has also touched a new all-time high.

However, this all-time high is different. This time, the broader market has participated. You don’t feel like you are not the only one enjoying the party. But this is where I want to caution a bit. Let’s look at the indices this month.

INDICES THIS MONTH

Nifty 50 1.3%

Nifty Junior 1.7%

Nifty Midcap 2.5%

Small Cap Index 4.3%

Why do I point this out? I am quite ok with this internal so far, especially after a 2-year bear run in the mid- and small-cap stocks. However, as you can see, the moves are getting larger, the more we move down the quality spectrum. Now quality outperformed through last year and I dare say some of the quality stocks even moved into bubble territory.

But what quality won’t do is blow away your money. Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank can have a sharp 20 percent correction but chances are you won’t lose money here. And if you are patient, they will still hit new highs. However, the risk you run into in a lot of small caps is the buying momentum is that if they start to go down, there is no exit. Something you would have seen over the last 2 years.

And this is where it’s going to be a test. Will you have the nerve to see your quality portfolio now underperform as the mid- and small-cap stocks fly? And while I completely agree there is a lot of value in mid- and small-cap stocks, I do feel this is where risks are high and you need to be sure of what you are doing.