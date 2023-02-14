Arvind Fashions shares drop despite highest ever quarterly sales, high gross margin

homemarket Newsstocks NewsArvind Fashions shares drop despite highest ever quarterly sales, high gross margin

Feb 14, 2023

The company’s consolidated revenue surged 17.4 percent to Rs 1,194.80 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,016.90 crore in the same period last year.

Arvind Fashions Ltd. (AFL) declined over 4 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday despite the company reporting its highest-ever quarterly sales and a surge in net profit in the December quarter.

The leading lifestyle company’s consolidated profit after tax jumped 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 22.19 crore in the December quarter from Rs 17.63 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the net profit declined 21 percent sequentially from Rs 28 crore in the September quarter due to a fall in other income.


The company’s consolidated revenue surged 17.4 percent to Rs 1,194.80 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,016.90 crore in the same period last year. Revenue dropped marginally quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,202.85 crore in the previous quarter.

Arvind Fashions’ EBITDA of Rs 121 crore in the December quarter was up 25 percent from Rs 97 crore in the year-ago period as well as 4 percent higher compared to Rs 116 crore in the September quarter.

The company’s margin improved to 10.2 percent from 9.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Arvind Fashions Ltd. closed 3.77 percent lower at Rs 293.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
