Homemarket newsstocks news

Arvind Fashions expects to have double-digit margin in the next 18 months

Arvind Fashions expects to have double-digit margin in the next 18 months

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:14:35 PM IST (Published)

The company expects double-digit margins in the next 18 months powered by its string brand portfolio which had double-digit growth in the past 12 months.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Arvind FashionsArvind Fashions (AFL)

Previous Article

PNB Housing shares end another 8% higher; gains in five out of six sessions

Next Article

Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space