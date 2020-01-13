#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record $29.4 billion

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:15 AM IST

The company said that the sale of an additional 450 million shares took place during the initial public offering process.
Aramco's additional sales mean the company has publicly floated 1.7 percent of its shares.
It's IPO, even before the added sales, was the world's largest ever.
Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record $29.4 billion
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV