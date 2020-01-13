Market
Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record $29.4 billion
The company said that the sale of an additional 450 million shares took place during the initial public offering process.
Aramco's additional sales mean the company has publicly floated 1.7 percent of its shares.
It's IPO, even before the added sales, was the world's largest ever.
