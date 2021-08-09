Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO to open on Tuesday. Key things to know

By Abhishek Kothari
The Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and and offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,234.84-2,280.05 crore by promoters.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India's initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 2,780 crore will open for subscription on Tuesday, and close on Thursday, August 12. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,234.84-2,280.05 crore by promoters.
Here are key things to know about the Aptus Value IPO:
  • IPO dates: The issue will open for subscription on August 10 and close on August 12.
  • The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares and an offer for sale by promoters.
  • Promoters: M Anandan, 71, also CMD of the company; Padma Anandan, 62
  • Investor quota: While 50 percent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35 percent is for retail investors. A quota of 15 percent is kept for non-institutional investors.
  • Issue price: The company has set a price band of Rs 346-353 for the public offer.
  • Lot size: Shares will be offered in multiples of 42. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,826.
  • MCap: The company is expected to command a market value of Rs 17,157-17,494 crore after the issue.
  • After the fund-raise, the company’s price/book value (P/BV) ratio would be 6.92x and 7.06x at the lower and upper end of the price band respectively
  • Book Running Lead Managers/Registrar: ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the BRLMs to the issue, and KFin Technologies is the registrar.
  • Company profile: Aptus started operations in June 2010 as a retail affordable housing financier. The company lends to the low-ticket, high-yield segment, and targets low- and middle-income self-employed customers in rural and semi urban markets. It also targets first-time homebuyers. The company's portfolio comprises of purchase and self construction of residential property, home improvement and extension loans, loans against property and business loans.
    • Aavas operates from a network of 190 branches covering over 75 districts spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, of which, a 52 percent loan book is from Tamil Nadu.
    Peer Comparison

    Name

    Holding

    WestBridge Crossover Fund

    		              35.67%

    M Anandan

    		              19.98%

    JIH II LLC

    		                 8.69%

    Padma Anandan

    		                 5.19%

    Aravali Invt Holdings

    		                 4.11%

    Malabar India Fund

    		                 4.06%

    Malabar Select Fund

    		                 3.83%

    Madison India Opportunities

    		                 3.65%

    Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd

    		                 3.35%

    SCI Investments VI

    		                 3.32%

    GHIOF Mauritius

    		                 2.08%

    A R Chadha & Co India Pvt Ltd

    		                 1.26%

    M A Alagappan

    		                 1.22%
    SWOT analysis

    Strength

    Weakness

    ROBUSTLY CAPITALISED

    Concentration risk: Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh form ~80% of AUM

    Strong spreads & NIMs compared to peers

    4%-5% collections are digital

    Niche focus ensures low dependency on govt actions

    Opportunities

    Threats

    Affordable housing segment provides huge opportunity to grow

    Loan growth has largely been in last 2-3 years

    Unseasoned exposure of the book

    Ticket size is on lower side at Rs7.5 lakh only

    Pricing power sustainability along with low NPAs is difficult

    Volatility into 30+ days past due is higher compared to peers & PCR is low

    Private equity dominate shareholding (founding promoter is old)

    Shareholding Pattern: Pre-IPO

    FY21

    Aptus

     Aavas

     Home First Fin

    AUM, Rs cr

    4,070.00

    9,454.30

    4,141.10

    ROE, %

    14.47

    12.91

    8.7

    ROA, %

    		6.463.492.5

    NIM, %

    		10.17.71

    4.7

    CRAR

    		73.6354.54

    56.2

    GNPA, %, Q1FY22

    		2.00#1.14

    1.8

    RatingA+/Stable ICRA AA-/Stable ICRA

     A+/Stable ICRA

    P/BV, FY21

    		7.06*7.35

    3.29

    *BV includes IPO proceeds
    #GNPA as of 10th July’21
    Key financials
    NIM at 10.26% or around 10% is truly unheard of in the HFC sector (based on ROA tree, reported NIM is 10.1%)
    ROA Tree %FY21FY20FY19
    Interest Income15.34         15.27         13.83

    Interest Expense

    		5.085.81

    5.17

    NII

    		10.269.46

    8.66

    Other Income

    		0.771.21

    1.17

    Net Income

    		11.0310.67

    9.83

    Opex

    		2.42.78

    2.98

    Operating profits

    		8.637.89

    6.85

    Provisions

    		0.140.11

    0.05

    PBT

    		8.487.78

    6.8

    Tax

    		1.921.14

    1.83

    ROA

    		6.566.64

    4.96

    Ratios %NIMGNPA

    10th July'22

    		NA

    2.00

    FY21

    		10.10

    0.68

    FY20

    		9.90

    0.70

    FY19

    		10.32

    0.40

    AUM mix: Sharp rise in LAP’s share in AUM
    AUX mix %FY21FY20FY19
    Home Loans
    51.7
    52.27
    54.26
    Loans Against Property
    21.89
    18.28
    13.48
    Business Loans
    26.41
    29.45
    32.26
    P&L Rs croreFY21FY20FY19
    Interest Income
    623.89
    485.23
          310.89
    Interest Expense
    206.53
         184.55
          116.22
    NII
    417.36
          300.68
          194.67
    Other Income
    31.35
             38.49
             26.23
    Net Income
    448.71
          339.17
          220.90
    Opex
    97.80
             88.45
             67.02
    Operating profits
    350.91
          250.72
          153.88
    Provisions
              5.82
               3.43
               1.17
    PBT
       345.09
          247.29
          152.71
    Tax
             78.15
             36.28
             41.22
    PAT
        266.94
          211.01
          111.48
    AUM Rs croreFY21FY20FY19
    AUM
    4,067.76
    3,178.69
    2,247.23
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
