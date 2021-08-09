Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO to open on Tuesday. Key things to know

Name
Holding
WestBridge Crossover Fund
|35.67%
M Anandan
|19.98%
JIH II LLC
|8.69%
Padma Anandan
|5.19%
Aravali Invt Holdings
|4.11%
Malabar India Fund
|4.06%
Malabar Select Fund
|3.83%
Madison India Opportunities
|3.65%
Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd
|3.35%
SCI Investments VI
|3.32%
GHIOF Mauritius
|2.08%
A R Chadha & Co India Pvt Ltd
|1.26%
M A Alagappan
|1.22%
Strength
Weakness
ROBUSTLY CAPITALISED
Concentration risk: Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh form ~80% of AUM
Strong spreads & NIMs compared to peers
4%-5% collections are digital
Niche focus ensures low dependency on govt actions
Opportunities
Threats
Affordable housing segment provides huge opportunity to grow
Loan growth has largely been in last 2-3 years
Unseasoned exposure of the book
Ticket size is on lower side at Rs7.5 lakh only
Pricing power sustainability along with low NPAs is difficult
Volatility into 30+ days past due is higher compared to peers & PCR is low
Private equity dominate shareholding (founding promoter is old)
FY21
Aptus
Aavas
Home First Fin
AUM, Rs cr
4,070.00
9,454.30
4,141.10
ROE, %
14.47
12.91
8.7
ROA, %
|6.46
|3.49
|2.5
NIM, %
|10.1
|7.71
4.7
CRAR
|73.63
|54.54
56.2
GNPA, %, Q1FY22
|2.00#
|1.14
1.8
|Rating
|A+/Stable ICRA
|AA-/Stable ICRA
A+/Stable ICRA
P/BV, FY21
|7.06*
|7.35
3.29
|*BV includes IPO proceeds
|#GNPA as of 10th July’21
|ROA Tree %
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
|Interest Income
|15.34
|15.27
|13.83
Interest Expense
|5.08
|5.81
5.17
NII
|10.26
|9.46
8.66
Other Income
|0.77
|1.21
1.17
Net Income
|11.03
|10.67
9.83
Opex
|2.4
|2.78
2.98
Operating profits
|8.63
|7.89
6.85
Provisions
|0.14
|0.11
0.05
PBT
|8.48
|7.78
6.8
Tax
|1.92
|1.14
1.83
ROA
|6.56
|6.64
4.96
|Ratios %
|NIM
|GNPA
10th July'22
|NA
2.00
FY21
|10.10
0.68
FY20
|9.90
0.70
FY19
|10.32
0.40
|AUX mix %
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
Home Loans
51.7
52.27
54.26
Loans Against Property
21.89
18.28
13.48
Business Loans
26.41
29.45
32.26
|P&L Rs crore
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
Interest Income
623.89
485.23
310.89
Interest Expense
206.53
184.55
116.22
NII
417.36
300.68
194.67
Other Income
31.35
38.49
26.23
Net Income
448.71
339.17
220.90
Opex
97.80
88.45
67.02
Operating profits
350.91
250.72
153.88
Provisions
5.82
3.43
1.17
PBT
345.09
247.29
152.71
Tax
78.15
36.28
41.22
PAT
266.94
211.01
111.48
|AUM Rs crore
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
AUM
4,067.76
3,178.69
2,247.23