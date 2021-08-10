Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscribed 11% so far on first day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is subscribed 11 percent so far on August 10, the first day of bidding. The issue has received bids for 62.93 lakh shares against an offer size of 5.51 crore shares, as per the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors put in bids for 23 percent of their reserved portion, while non-institutional investors bought 31,920 equity shares against 1.18 crore equity shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 41,328 equity shares against the reserved portion of 1.57 crore equity shares.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has already raised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale. The company has decided to allocate 2,36,26,500 equity shares at Rs 353 apiece aggregating the transaction size to Rs 834 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India plans to raise Rs 2,780 crore through the public issue.

The issue, which will close on August 12, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for the sale of shares worth Rs 2,234-2,280 crore by promoters.

Aptus is a retail-focused housing finance company with customers spread throughout the low- and middle-income self-employed rural and semi-urban areas. It is one of the largest housing finance companies in South India in terms of AUM, as of FY21.