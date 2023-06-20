Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Aptech's MD & CEO Anil Pant goes on indefinite leave due to health issues

An emergency board meeting of the company was held on Monday to take note of the issue.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-promoted Aptech on Tuesday said that its managing director and chief executive officer Anil Pant has gone on an indefinite leave due to sudden deterioration of his health.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company informed that it is taking measures to select an interim CEO. The company said that Pant has proceeded on indefinite leave from the close of business hours on June 19, 2023.

As an interim measure, Aptech's board has constituted an interim committee of certain members of the board and the senior management of the company to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations of the firm.

Last month, Aptech's board approved an interim dividend as well as bonus issue of equity shares to investors.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend payment is subject to the clearance of shareholders in the annual general meeting. Along with the dividend, the stock also declared a 2:5 bonus issue for shares.

Also, the firm has fixed July 6 as the record date for the purposes for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of bonus shares.

Aptech, which is engaged in non-formal vocational training business, gives training in several sectors such as IT, media and entertainment; retail and aviation; beauty and wellness.