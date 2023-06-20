Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Aptech's MD & CEO Anil Pant goes on indefinite leave due to health issues

An emergency board meeting of the company was held on Monday to take note of the issue.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-promoted Aptech on Tuesday said that its managing director and chief executive officer Anil Pant has gone on an indefinite leave due to sudden deterioration of his health.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company informed that it is taking measures to select an interim CEO. The company said that Pant has proceeded on indefinite leave from the close of business hours on June 19, 2023.