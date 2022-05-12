Apple vs Saudi Aramco: Why iPhone maker is no longer the most valuable company

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company stoked by surging oil prices and a fall in demand for tech stocks.

The Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company was valued at $2.43 trillion on Wednesday at the end of market trading, CNBC reported quoting FactSet. At the same time, Apple, whose shares slumped over 5 percent during trading on Wednesday, was valued at $2.37 trillion.

Apple had surpassed Saudi Aramco to gain the top spot as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company in 2020.

Why Apple stocks are falling?

Saudi Aramco pipping Apple as the most valuable firm in the world emphasises the major forces currently at play across the global economy.

Soaring oil prices have stoked inflation, forcing the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. With the rise in interest rates, investors will discount the value of future revenue flows from tech companies, thereby pushing their stock prices down.

“You can’t compare Apple to Saudi Aramco in terms of their businesses or fundamentals, but the outlook for the commodity space has improved. They’re the beneficiaries of inflation and tight supply,” Bloomberg quoted James Meyer, chief investment officer at Tower Bridge Advisors, as saying.

Investors have already been selling equities in several industries, including tech stocks amid fears of a deteriorating economic environment. Since its peak at $182.94 on January 4, Apple shares have fallen nearly 20 percent, the CNBC report said.

On the other hand, Aramco stock has moved up over 27 percent since the beginning of 2022.

Markets are witnessing panic selling in tech and other sectors, Meyer said. Investors are pumping in the money coming out of these stocks into energy, which has a favourable outlook on the back of rising commodity prices, he said. “Companies like Aramco are benefitting significantly from this environment,” Meyer said.

Apple’s future hurdles

Apple’s share prices have slumped despite the tech giant posting better-than-expected profits in the first three months of this year, buoyed by strong consumer demand.

Apple’s revenue for the three months was $97.3 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago period. It posted quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52 in its second quarter ended March 26, 2022. Its quarterly profit stood at $25 billion.

However, Apple warned that the recent restrictions and lockdowns in China to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing supply chain crisis could dent its June quarter results by $4-$8 billion.

"Supply constraints caused by Covid-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are impacting our ability to meet customer demand for our products," AFP quoted Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri as saying.

In March, Saudi Aramco, which is assumed to be the largest oil producing company in the world, posted a 124 percent surge in net profit for last year. Aramco's net income stood at $110.0 billion in 2021 against $49.0 billion in 2020, the company said.

What lies ahead?

Tech shares could continue to fall amid investor concerns over company costs, rising interest rates and supply chain constraints. At the same time, inflation could result in a drop in consumption, reducing demand for oil, the AFP report said.