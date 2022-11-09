Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Wednesday amid largely positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 36.5 points or 0.20 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 294
Buy MRF for a target of Rs 97,500 with a stop loss at Rs 94,000
Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 112 with a stop loss at Rs 104.50
Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 905
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 1,915
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 208
Sell SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 821
Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss at Rs 715
