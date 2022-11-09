Cross
    market Newsstocks News

    Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Wednesday amid largely positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 36.5 points or 0.20 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 294
    Buy MRF for a target of Rs 97,500 with a stop loss at Rs 94,000
    Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 112 with a stop loss at Rs 104.50
    Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 905
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 1,915
    Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 208
    Sell SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 821
    Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss at Rs 715
