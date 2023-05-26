This tyre company has surged 17 percent in the last one month and is outperforming peers. Do you own?

The recent rally was triggered after Apollo Tyres reported a 276 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 427.3 crore for the March quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd. rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks as buying momentum continued after the company announced its March quarter earnings earlier this month.

The Apollo Tyres stock rose as much as 1.3 percent on the BSE on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 394. The stock has risen 7.3 percent in the last five trading sessions and over 17 percent in the past month.

The recent rally was triggered after Apollo Tyres reported a 276 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 427.3 crore for the March quarter earlier this month.

In the March quarter, the company’s total revenue stood at Rs 6,247.3 crore, up 12 percent as against Rs 5,578.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

On its fourth quarter performance, Neeraj Kanwar, VC and MD of Apollo Tyres, told CNBC-TV18 that the Indian market should have double-digit growth in FY24, even as Europe is going through a recessionary phase. He, however, noted that the company was expecting double-digit growth in Europe as well.

Apollo Tyres also said that it had no expansion plans for the next 2-3 years and would follow a capex-light strategy. It would be working on capacity utilisation by debottlenecking as its primary focus is on higher return ratios and increased margins.

Kanwar also said that Apollo Tyres was not expecting any price hikes, while margins should remain healthy as raw material prices have cooled down.

After the earnings, brokerage firm Geojit BNP Paribas advised investors to ‘hold’ the Apollo Tyres stock with a target price of Rs 386 per share.

In a report dated May 15, it said, “The company registered positive operating performance despite the current challenging macro environment. It expects operating performance to remain stable, driven by cost-control measures and free cash flow generation.”

Shares of Apollo Tyres are trading 0.37 percent higher at Rs 390.65.