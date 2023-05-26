This tyre company has surged 17 percent in the last one month and is outperforming peers. Do you own?

The recent rally was triggered after Apollo Tyres reported a 276 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 427.3 crore for the March quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd. rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks as buying momentum continued after the company announced its March quarter earnings earlier this month.

The Apollo Tyres stock rose as much as 1.3 percent on the BSE on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 394. The stock has risen 7.3 percent in the last five trading sessions and over 17 percent in the past month.