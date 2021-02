Shares of Apollo Tyres rallied over 12 percent to hit its 52-week high on Thursday after the firm's profit zoomed over two-fold to Rs 443.8 crore in December quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 173.9 crore in the year-ago quarter and was in a loss in the October quarter. The rise in profit was on the back of a massive jump in operational performance.

The company's operating profit also surged 91 percent YoY to Rs 1,053 crore versus Rs 551 crore in the same quarter previous year. Meanwhile, revenue also grew 14 percent YoY to Rs 4,965 crore versus Rs 4,347 crore in the same quarter last year.

The stock jumped as much as 12.4 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 255.55 per share on BSE.

“Our performance across geographies has been robust in the past quarter, and we continue to be extremely positive on the demand environment. Given our planned investments in capacity, R&D, brand and distribution, along with our cost optimisation programme, we are well placed to leverage demand recovery across segments and geographies,” Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres, said.