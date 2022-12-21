English
Apollo Tyres, SBI Life, Cummins and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Apollo Tyres, SBI Life, Cummins and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Apollo Tyres, SBI Life, Cummins and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Dec 21, 2022 9:26:11 AM IST

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 322
Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,680 with a stop loss at Rs 2,590
Sell UPL for a target of Rs 725 with a stop loss at Rs 760
Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,205-1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,251
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 312
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,450
Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 577
Buy HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 2,675
