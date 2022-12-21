Apollo Tyres, SBI Life, Cummins and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 322

Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,680 with a stop loss at Rs 2,590

Sell UPL for a target of Rs 725 with a stop loss at Rs 760

Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,205-1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,251

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 312

Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,450

Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 577

Buy HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 2,675