Apollo Tyres, SBI Life, Cummins and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go
IST4 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 322
Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,680 with a stop loss at Rs 2,590
Sell UPL for a target of Rs 725 with a stop loss at Rs 760
Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,205-1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,251
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 312
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,450
Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 577
Buy HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 2,675
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!