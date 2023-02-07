Apollo Tyres shares end lower: What worked and did not work for the company

The company has lowered its Capex guidance to Rs 700 crore for India, which is 75 percent of its earlier guidance.

Shares of Apollo Tyres dropped over 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the management indicated a weak near-term export demand outlook.

In an earnings call held on Monday, the company management said that the replacement and export demand in the near term is expected to remain weak. However, the tyre maker was upbeat about the demand in the original equipment manufacturer segment.

The company management said that the OEM demand continues to remain healthy both in the truck, bus and radial (TBR) as well as passenger car radial (PCR) segments.

Amid the economic slowdown, the company continues to face sluggish demand in key export markets of Europe. According to the management, in Europe, the demand outlook will remain challenging for the first half of the calendar year 2023. The company has lowered its Capex guidance to Rs 700 crore for India, which is 75 percent of its earlier guidance.

However, the guidance is in line with its aims to focus on improving the return on capital employed (ROCE) and the free cash flow generation.

The company is hopeful that the input costs will correct further by mid-single digits quarter-on-quarter in the OEM segment in the March quarter.

A fall in debt led by improved performance and a reduction in working capital also comes as a positive indication for investors.

Apollo Tyres’ net debt dropped to Rs 4,800 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,500 crore in the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower debt and a slight increase in cash. The company's gross debt also came down to Rs 5,700 crore from Rs 6,300 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the company expects the margin performance to remain healthy in the near- term.

During the December quarter, the company saw a revival in demand in the OEM segment, especially commercial vehicles and passenger car radials, while demand moderated in the replacement segment.

The company reported double-digit growth in topline as well EBITDA and bottom line in the December quarter despite a challenging environment.

The tyre maker's profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 292.1 crore in the December quarter from Rs 223.5 crore in the year-ago period due to demand in the OEM segment. Its revenues rose by 13 percent to Rs 6,422.8 crore from Rs 5,707.5 crore in the year-ago period driven by price and mix.

Shares of Apollo Tyres ended 2.45 percent lower at Rs 330 on Tuesday.